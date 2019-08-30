Chemical leak at Atascocita neighborhood pool forces shelter-in-place order

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents were kept in their homes early Friday morning as officials worked to contain a chemical leak at a neighborhood pool.



The leak was reported shortly after 7 a.m. when neighbors noticed a strange odor on Drew Forest Lane in the Timber Forest subdivision.

Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department say loose piece of tubing caused muriatic acid to leak. A shelter-in-place order was issued for two homes immediately adjoining the pool property. The order was lifted once the leak was repaired.

A similar leak happened at the same pool complex in June.
