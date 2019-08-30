Chemical leak at Atascocita neighborhood pool forces shelter-in-place order

Chemical leak (possibly Chlorine) at Timber Forest Timber subdivision community pool. Address 4850 Drew Forest Lane. Please avoid the area. Adjacent residents to the address have been advised to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/p5dD7SZncj— Atascocita Fire (@atascocitafire) August 30, 2019
The leak was reported shortly after 7 a.m. when neighbors noticed a strange odor on Drew Forest Lane in the Timber Forest subdivision.
Officials with the Atascocita Fire Department say loose piece of tubing caused muriatic acid to leak. A shelter-in-place order was issued for two homes immediately adjoining the pool property. The order was lifted once the leak was repaired.
A similar leak happened at the same pool complex in June.