FUNERAL

Salma Gomez, Atascocita HS student killed in drunk driving crash, laid to rest

Family and friends of Salma Gomez gathered to say goodbye five days after she died in a drunk driving crash. (KTRK)

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the two high school students killed in a drunk driving crash in Atascocita has been laid to rest.

Mourners gathered Monday afternoon for the funeral of Salma Gomez at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble.

Gomez and fellow Atascocita High School student Chloe Robison were passengers in a car that crashed into a tree last week.

Both girls died in the wreck. The driver, Jaggar Smith, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Robison's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday.

Families of Atascocita HS students want their memories to live on
17-year-old charged in crash visited vigil site for teen, lawyer says

Teen admitted to drinking MD 20/20 before fatal crash
17-year-old charged after crash that killed 2 Atascocita High School students

