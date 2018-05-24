Italy train derailment: At least two dead, 20 injured after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead after a train derailment in northern Italy. The crash happened when the train plowed into a truck had plowed through the lowered barrier and was sitting on the track. (Antonio Calanni/AP Photo)

A least two people were killed and 20 injured after a train hit a truck in northern Italy, causing the train to derail and at least two cars to flip over.

Several local media outlets report that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Prior to the crash, the truck had smashed through the lowered barrier and ended up sitting on the tracks, according to the RFI regional railroad. It's unclear why. The train, which was traveling just outside Turin, smashed into the truck.

One survivor, a passenger, told Torino Today that he felt lucky to be alive.

"I tried to pull the door open, but it was stuck," Paolo Malgioglio said. "I really don't know how I made it out like this. I really don't."

The two killed were the driver of the train and a technician, the Torino Repubblica reports.

Rescuers worked through the night to ensure that there were no more passengers inside, the Associated Press reports.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashu.s. & world
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News