At least 5 killed, 120 injured in Iran earthquake

At least five people are dead and 120 others hurt after a magnitude 5.9-earthquake struck northwestern Iran early on Friday.
Officials say the quake rattled the eastern portion of the Azerbaijan province at a depth of just over six miles.
Information coming in indicates the destruction of three small villages in the area.
Search and rescue operations are still underway at this time.
