#BREAKING #exclusive on #abc13: massive drug raid in #SanJacinto Co. Easily 100+ swat officers and deputies involved in dangerous bust. Meth makers selling to jail inmates. Possible link to cartel. Huge amount of ammo on property. A lot to this story—coming up. pic.twitter.com/UaamDNyK90 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) September 5, 2018

Multiple law enforcement agencies raided a compound that was the site of a large meth ring in San Jacinto County Wednesday morning.Five to seven people were taken into custody, including a little boy and girl.Investigators say people there were producing and selling meth to inmates at the San Jacinto Jail.The inmates are called trustees and have privileges of leaving the jail. Investigators say the trustees were picking up the meth and giving it to other inmates.The San Jacinto Sheriff's Office has been investigating the operation for a month.Authorities tell Eyewitness News the compound has two main buildings and several outbuildings, where they found a lot of ammo.Officials say there are possibly stolen cars there, a cock fighting ring and that the suspects may be linked to a cartel.Hundreds of law officers, many of them SWAT, from San Jacinto, Montgomery and Harris counties, were involved in the raid.Investigators have asked that the location of the raid not be disclosed for their own safety and not to compromise the investigation.They plan to search the compound further once the sun comes up. They expect to be there most of the day.