At least 43 killed, including children, in attack on Yemen market

LENA MASRI
LONDON --
At least 43 people were killed and another 63 were injured on Thursday when a market in Yemen was attacked, The Associated Press reported citing Yemen's rebel-run Health Ministry.

Among the dead were children on a school bus that had been traveling through Dahyan Market, located in Yemen's Saada province, at the time of the attack.

Yemeni tribal leaders told the AP the Saudi-led U.S.-backed coalition fighting Shiite Houthi rebels was behind the airstrike.

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen told ABC News that nearby hospitals received dozens of dead bodies and wounded bystanders.

UNICEF said in a statement that "many children were reportedly killed and injured" in the attack and that all of the children were reportedly under the age of 15.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Father shot to death by gunmen who stole his truck
Police: 10 motorcyclists racing cause crash on Katy Fwy
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Police take aim at prostitution along Houston's Bissonnet Track
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Man admits shooting stranger after commenting on Facebook
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Rooftop movie theater to open in Houston
TEXANS IN :60: Will Watson be back on the field tonight?
Where your child can get free vaccinations this month
Man killed when car falls on him while he makes repairs
More News