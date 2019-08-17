At least 4 people shot at house party in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say at least four people were shot at a house party in east Houston Saturday.Detectives were sent to a home on Mylla Street, near Galena Park and Jacinto City, around 2 a.m.Police believe there could be as many as eight people who were shot, but have not confirmed an exact total. Officers are responding to at least three scenes near the East Freeway and Federal Road that are believed to be related.People who live in the neighborhood told ABC13 they heard between 20 and 25 gunshots.It's unclear what caused the shooting.Witnesses say a shooting victim showed up at a gas station a few blocks from the scene looking for help.A car was seen outside the home where the party was believed to be held with a shattered windshield.Carlos Ramirez said he heard a young woman crying outside of his home and yelling on the phone. He learned she had been shot in the hand and called her an ambulance."I came outside and I heard this lady crying and she was yelling on her phone so I peeked and looked and the gunshot was going on. I told her to come inside and wash her hands because you don't know if the people are still out there," said Ramirez.The incident remains under investigation. It's unclear if police have a suspect in custody.