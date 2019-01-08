South Africa train crash: At least 3 killed, 200 injured

(Shutterstock)

Authorities in South Africa say a train collision in the capital has killed three people and injured more than 200.

Netcare911, an emergency responders' group, says many injuries are "minor to moderate" but that one person in critical condition was airlifted to a hospital after the accident Tuesday in Pretoria.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashu.s. & worldsouth africa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed by big rig on I-45 after walking into traffic
Family of wrongfully accused man receiving violent threats
What we know about Jazmine Barnes' accused killers
TIMELINE: Investigation into Jazmine Barnes' death
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle
Baby girl dropped off at Houston Fire Station
Show More
Body found during search for missing boy with autism
Kidnapping of 8-month-old staged by father, police say
ORANGE CRUSH: Clemson routs Alabama for third national title
'DRAKE CURSE:' Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
Texas Legislature to tackle big issues this session
More News