At least 2 teens injured in Katy shooting: Sheriff

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. Thursday at the 20400 block of Cherry Haven Circle and Park Row.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two to three boys were taken to the hospital.
@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a call at 20400 blk of Cherry Haven Circle and Park Row in reference to a shooting. Evidence of a shooting was found & they learned 2-3 males, in their late teens, had gone to area hospitals. All are expected to survive. Details limited. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KZ1UFaQ6fd— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 5, 2019
We do not know what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said all of the victims are expected to survive.