At least 2 teens injured in Katy shooting: Sheriff

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a call at 20400 blk of Cherry Haven Circle and Park Row in reference to a shooting. Evidence of a shooting was found & they learned 2-3 males, in their late teens, had gone to area hospitals. All are expected to survive. Details limited. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KZ1UFaQ6fd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 5, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two teens were injured when gunfire erupted on a Katy street.Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 7 p.m. Thursday at the 20400 block of Cherry Haven Circle and Park Row.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two to three boys were taken to the hospital.We do not know what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said all of the victims are expected to survive.