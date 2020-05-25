At least 2 possibly killed after car crashes into northwest Houston motel

BAD CRASH: A badly mangled car is sitting right in front of the Super 8 motel off north fwy at Richey. Active scene. feeder is closed. Working to get more details. I’m live at 5am on @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/pXdIw250NH — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) May 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a motel on Richey Road, causing a fire and possibly killing two people.Harris County Precinct 4 deputies and the Houston Fire Department responded to the Super 9 Motel where a white car can be seen badly damaged, sticking out of the building.The Medical Examiner's office is on the scene of the crash, and at least two bodies were seen being loaded into their vehicle.Authorities have not released details on the circumstances of the crash at this time.It is not yet known if the victims were in the vehicle or in the hotel at the time of the wreck.This is a developing story. Come back here for updates.