At least 2 dead after crash on FM 359 in Fort Bend Co.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
At least two people are dead in a major crash Friday on FM 359 in Fort Bend County.

The sheriff's department said there were also multiple injuries after the incident located on the roadway near Southern Place and the Plantation Furniture store.

Other details of the crash were not immediately disclosed.

FM 359 was shut down to traffic after the incident. The sheriff's office advised any drivers with kids in their vehicles to take an alternate route.
