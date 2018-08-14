At least 11 dead when section of massive bridge collapses in Italy

MARK OSBORNE
A section of a towering highway bridge collapsed in Italy Tuesday, sending cars plunging nearly 300 feet to the ground and killing at least 11 people, officials said.

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa occurred during strong storms moving through the area of northwest Italy, according to authorities.

At least 20 vehicles were on the bridge in a port section of the city when the span gave way, Amalia Tedeschi, a firefighter, told the Italian news agency ANSA. Tedeschi said two people were pulled from the rubble alive and taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Danilo Toninelli, Italy's transport minister, described the collapse as "an enormous tragedy."

Several witnesses posted videos of the collapse on social media. In one video, someone can be heard screaming "oh God!" and a flash could be seen as the concrete structure crumbled.

The collapse happened on part of the viaduct on the A10 highway, the country's national police, Polizia di Stato, said.

The A10 highway, the main route between northern Italy and France, was closed in both directions as search-and-rescue teams searched for survivors of the horrific incident.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said about 200 firefighters were on scene searching for survivors.

The Morandi Bridge, which opened in 1967, is about a half-mile long.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
11 killed in massive bridge collapse during storm in Italy
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
12-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
Show More
Young father killed trying to help stranded motorist
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in cancer care in the U.S.
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Pregnant mom accused of shoplifting by officer
More News