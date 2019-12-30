At least 1 killed in shooting at Seaside Lounge: Authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed Sunday night in a shooting at a popular Fourth Ward night spot, authorities said.

It happened sometime after 8 p.m. at the Seaside Lounge in the 700 block of West Dallas St.

Houston police mounted a massive response to the restaurant, closing down nearby streets as they looked for answers.

It wasn't known how many shots were fired or how many people were hit.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbarshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed morning after proposing to girlfriend: Family
Houston Texans to host Buffalo Bills at home for playoffs
Music video shooting victim identified as UH student
Family of murder victim Carolee Taylor thanks law enforcement
No distress call made prior to deadly Louisiana plane crash
Arsonist targets FBCSO sergeant's vehicle and home
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies
Show More
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Cold air settles in tonight, more rain to start 2020
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
More TOP STORIES News