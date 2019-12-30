At least 1 killed in shooting at Seaside Lounge: Authorities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person was killed Sunday night in a shooting at a popular Fourth Ward night spot, authorities said.It happened sometime after 8 p.m. at the Seaside Lounge in the 700 block of West Dallas St.Houston police mounted a massive response to the restaurant, closing down nearby streets as they looked for answers.It wasn't known how many shots were fired or how many people were hit.This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.