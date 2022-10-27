Get ready Astros fans! Here's what to expect for traffic downtown for upcoming World Series 2022

Heads up Houston drivers! Here's what lane closures to expect as the Astros get ready to face the Phillies starting this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Astros get ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend in the World Series 2022, drivers should also get ready to face some major traffic downtown.

Games 1 and 2 will begin Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park at about 7 p.m. The Phillies will host three games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 before they return to Houston for Game 6 and 7.

RELATED: World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games

Starting this weekend and throughout the rest of the game week, people can expect traffic with lane closures on Crawford Street between Texas Street and Congress Street. Only one lane will remain open for EMS access.

Drivers can also expect the following street or lane closures:

A portion of Preston Street between La Branch Street and Hamilton Street, with business access only

Two north curb lanes of Texas Street between Crawford Street and Hamilton Street, including the metered inlet lane

South curb lane of Congress Street between Crawford and Jackson Street

Two south curb lanes including sidewalk of Congress Street between Jackson and Hamilton Street, with two lanes open for vehicular traffic

West curb lane of Hamilton between Texas Street and Congress Street

East curb lane of Chenevert Street between Frank and Congress Street

East curb lane of Avenida de las Americas (ADLA) between Capitol and Texas Street

300 La Branch Steet (Home Games only)

I-10 single merge (lane 4 to 2 to allow Chartres to flow onto I-10 without merging) (Home Games only)

SEE ALSO: City leaders to detail safety and security plans for downtown Houston ahead of World Series

Here's a full schedule of when and where each game of the best-of-seven series will be played. ABC13 sister network ESPN Radio is the official English-language radio broadcasting home of the World Series.

Game 1 : at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m. Game 2 : at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m. Game 3 : at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m. Game 5* : at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.

: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m. Game 6* : at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.

: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m. Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!