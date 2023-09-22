Houston's World Series-repeat ambitions in the balance as last home series starts Friday

The Houston Astros still held onto the AL West lead despite losing a heartbreaking game against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning.

The Astros have nine games left while both Texas and Seattle have 10, seven of them against each other.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It certainly shouldn't take a math major to tell the Astros that winning games more than losing them from here on out raises the likelihood that their World Series repeat bid lives on.

But losing 10 September games out of 18 so far has brought some uneasy times in Crush City, especially with two American League West rivals competing for the same division title that Houston has won in the last five full 162-game seasons.

Entering Friday's start of Houston's final home series of the season, the Astros hold a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers for the AL West title and a likely bye into the Division Series.

What may haunt Houston, though, is that the 'Stros have one less game scheduled for the season than Seattle and Texas, who, with 10 games left for each club, provides this interesting twist - the M's and the Rangers face off with each other for seven of those contests. And for added measure, Houston travels to Seattle after its series with Kansas City for three relatively-late night games in the Pacific Northwest.

Sleepless about Seattle indeed, Astros fans.

Seattle and Texas are tied for the final AL wild-card spot, and any leap-frogging by either team for the AL West crown would put Houston dangerously close to not making the postseason at all, which would be the first time that happens since 2016. It would mark a fall from grace for an Astros franchise that made the World Series four times in that span.

Astros' playoff probability

ESPN Analytics has provided an odds-making glimpse into the AL West race, with Houston holding a 92% chance of making the postseason, as of Friday. The Astros hold the season tiebreaker over the Rangers but don't hold it over the Mariners.

Houston also holds a 56% chance to clinch the division and a 36% probability of a wild-card spot.

The 92% and 56% are remarkable decreases from Sept. 11's calculations, when the 'Stros had a 99% chance of making the postseason and an 84% chance of clinching the AL West.

Losing six of 10 games since then will do that.

But take this for what it's worth, Astros fans. If the postseason began Friday, Houston would play October baseball as the No. 2 seed in the AL side of the postseason.

Remaining Astros schedule

Record, as of Friday: 85-68

Friday : vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

: vs. Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Saturday : vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

: vs. Kansas City, 6:10 p.m. Sunday : vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.*

: vs. Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.* Monday, Sept. 25 : at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

: at Seattle, 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 : at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

: at Seattle, 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 : at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

: at Seattle, 8:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 : at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

: at Arizona, 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 : at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

: at Arizona, 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1: at Arizona, 2:10 p.m.+

All times are CT.

* - denotes final Astros home game of 2023 regular season

+ - denotes final Astros game of 2023 regular season

MORE ASTROS, AL WEST RACE STORIES