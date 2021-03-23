With just 50% capacity, Astros single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10404734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Arlington, Texas, home ballpark of the Rangers holds more than 40,500 seats, and every one of them could be filled starting next month. The video explains the Rangers' plan.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros haven't had fans sitting for games inside Minute Maid Park since the team's heartbreaking World Series loss nearly a year and a half ago.But with a shortened MLB season under their belt, not to mention relaxed restrictions statewide, the 'Stros are ready to welcome their fans back, despite setting capacity limits to no more than 50 percent of the ballpark for their first month.Single-game tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday for home games in April. Tickets can be purchased through theor by calling 1-877-9ASTROS (927-8767).So, what can fans expect as the Astros settle into another season played during the pandemic? Here's what the team has announced.Tickets are available in all sections, including some sections with physically distanced seating pods.Seats adjacent to the field will be sold, as they have for a standard season. Seats adjacent to the dugouts and bullpens will be separated from the field by plexiglass.To keep guests physically distanced while in the stadium, Astros games will not exceed 50% capacity during the month of April.The Astros will re-open Minute Maid Park to the general public on April 8, for the Astros Home Opener vs. the Oakland Athletics, with a first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. CT.The Home Opener is the first game of a three-game series between the division rival Astros and A's (April 8-10).Houston will also host the Tigers for three (April 12-14), Angels for four (April 22-25) and the Mariners for four (April 26-29) in the month.Masks are required at all times within Minute Maid Park unless actively eating or drinking. Eating and drinking is only permitted at your ticketed seat (not the general concourse).Bags will not be allowed in the venue.Exceptions are manufacturer designed diaper bags, when accompanied by an infant or small child, medical bags, and gallon bags used for bringing food or water into the building.This policy applies to all guests and will allow for reduced touching of bag items in the entry process.Guests that bring a diaper or medical bag will be required to utilize one of the bag check lanes and may encounter delayed entry.All fans will be subject to a verbal health screening upon arrival. Guests will be asked to physically distance while waiting in the gate queue line. The Astros will utilize screening equipment, such as walkthrough metal detectors and tables, at the entry gates in ways to better facilitate physical distancing while performing security screening.All entry gates will be open two hours prior to the start of the game.Concessions have gone cashless at all points of sale. To help customers who arrive with cash only, the Astros will have reverse ATMs in the stadium which will change cash into an Astros themed debit card.The Minute Maid Park roof will be open or closed based on weather concerns, like we've operated in the past. The stadium's air conditioning system cools outside air, rather than recirculating air from inside the stadium. For this reason, the Astros can operate the roof as we would for a standard season.