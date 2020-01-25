Sports

Former Astros player, Keuchel apologizes for sign stealing scandal

By
Former Astros pitcher, Dallas Keuchel, has apologized for the Astros involvement in the sign stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

The new White Sox pitcher seemed surprised on how big the situation has gotten. "I think first and foremost, apologies should be in order ... for everyone on the team," Keuchel said.

"When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it's made to be right now."

Keuchel thinks we will not hear more from other teams. "It is what it is, that Mike said something and who knows? I don't think anyone else is going to come out and say something from other teams. They see what happened."

