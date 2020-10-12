Astros face familiar pitcher in Rays' Charlie Morton

SAN DIEGO (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are likely hoping their bats will make a lot more noise Tuesday as they try to even the ALCS versus the Tampa Bay Rays at Petco Park in San Diego.
Lance McCullers Jr., who'll start on the mound for Houston, will see a familiar face as will the rest of the team in Rays starter Charlie Morton.
Fans will gleefully remember Morton shutting down the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, where he came on in relief and delivered over the final four innings to give Houston its first championship in franchise history.
Then in Dec. 2018, he signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Rays, which also included an option for a third season.
That ended his tenure in Houston, but now he'll see his former teammates in the ALCS as the teams battle to move on to a chance for a title.
The Rays are favored by 1 1/2 runs after the Astros dropped Game 1 on Sunday, 2-1.
The Astros got no big hits against Blake Snell and the Rays' justifiably vaunted bullpen. They mounted significant rallies in five different innings, but repeatedly failed to get the key knock that would have turned a tight game into something more comfortable for the defending AL champions.
"It's disappointing, but those guys have a good pitching staff," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. "We hit some balls good, and we threatened. Opportunity is the name of the game. If you keep getting opportunities, sooner or later you're going to come through. We had a heck of an opportunity tonight, but they just got away."
In the regular season, the Rays' top performer was Brandon Lowe. He leads Tampa Bay with 52 hits and 37 RBIs.
For the Astros, Kyle Tucker is tops with 27 extra base hits and 42 RBIs.
Karbach Brewing Company is hosting a watch party starting at 2:30 p.m. at 2032 Karbach St. Health and safety guidelines will be enforced.
If you go, you'll receive a Jose Altuve Shooting Stars replica jersey, subject to availability.
We'll see if the Astros' bats come alive. First pitch is at 3:07 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
