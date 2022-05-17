Houston Astros

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi's 'left lower leg discomfort' during Red Sox game leads him to get MRI

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi stretchered off in Boston to get MRI

BOSTON -- Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed with a leg injury running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.

The team said he had "left lower leg discomfort," and manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi would get an MRI. The pitcher was on crutches, in a boot and in good spirits after the game, Baker said.

"He's probably doing better than it looked like on the mound," Baker said.

Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.

He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.

Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. Boston won the game 6-3.
