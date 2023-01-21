Hanging with the champs? Houston Astros FanFest kicks off at Minute Maid Park

Ball pits in Toyota Center? Hanging out with some World Series Champions? Dive into some colorful fun this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are hosting their annual FanFest on Saturday as they celebrate their 2022 World Series Championship and get ready for the 2023 season.

The video above is about events taking place in Houston this weekend.

FanFest is the official kickoff to the 2023 season and has something fun for the whole family, including autograph sessions, photo opportunities, the World Series trophy, games, and more.

A limited number of vouchers will be available on the morning of the event with all proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. and goes on until 4 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Free, designated parking will be available in Astros Parking Lots A, B and C. For more information, visit the Astros' website or see a map and event guide here.