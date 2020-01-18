Astros owner Jim Crane says team not in crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros' owner Jim Crane says his baseball team is not in crisis because of the cheating scandal and will be fine.Speaking at the 5th Annual Diamond Dreams Gala charity fundraiser, Crane said, "We think the future is bright. We'll make the adjustments. You got a lot of really smart people here, in baseball ops, it's very deep. People think we are in crisis. I certainly don't believe that. We'll be fine. We'll get this behind us. We'll get going and we'll start playing baseball in the Spring."Crane said he hopes to have a manager by Feb. 3 saying, "This is a good ball club. We should have another good season. The team is pretty much intact, and we'll make additions if we need to, so I don't know why a manager wouldn't want to come and manage these guys. They are set to win again."The Diamond Dreams Gala benefits the Astros Foundation and New Hope Housing, an organization combatting homelessness by providing housing and support services for those in need. Craine said he hopes the event will raise $2 million.