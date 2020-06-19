Coronavirus

Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros say one player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization released a statement on Tuesday saying an Astros player who has been working out at the Astros complex in West Palm Beach has contracted the virus.

Astros General Manager James Click said the player, who was not identified, experienced minor symptoms and is recovering well.

Following the positive test, the Astros informed the MLB and implemented health and safety protocols.

"The safety of our staff and players remains our top priority," Click said. "We were fortunate to be able to take swift action once we learned of the player testing positive and we are pleased that there were no other players that tested positive."

The Astros recently opened both the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex and Minute Maid Park for individual player workouts.

READ MORE: Astros' Carlos Correa reminds fans to stay home during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

In the video above, Astros star Carlos Correa targeted millennials in a social media video about social distancing saying, "I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsocial distancingmlbhouston astrosbaseballoutbreakcoronaviruscoronavirus texaspandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
Apple closes some stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise
Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US
Court says Trump rally attendees don't have to wear masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New order requires you to wear masks inside businesses
Body found in Killeen near Fort Hood, police said
Pappas will close 5 locations for good due to COVID-19
'Black Towns Matter' mural painted in Houston neighborhood
Tropical wave could flood streets next week
Galveston beaches look like something out of a postcard
2 women went missing after buying new car, officials say
Show More
SEC tells Mississippi it has to change its flag
HPD officers shot at by armed robber during SE Houston chase
Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder
Chicago Juneteenth town hall event: WATCH LIVE
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
More TOP STORIES News