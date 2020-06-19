Houston Astros player tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6210678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the video above, Astros star Carlos Correa targeted millennials in a social media video about social distancing saying, "I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros say one player has tested positive for COVID-19.The organization released a statement on Tuesday saying an Astros player who has been working out at the Astros complex in West Palm Beach has contracted the virus.Astros General Manager James Click said the player, who was not identified, experienced minor symptoms and is recovering well.Following the positive test, the Astros informed the MLB and implemented health and safety protocols."The safety of our staff and players remains our top priority," Click said. "We were fortunate to be able to take swift action once we learned of the player testing positive and we are pleased that there were no other players that tested positive."The Astros recently opened both the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches complex and Minute Maid Park for individual player workouts.