Astros beat A's, headed to ALCS

The Astros trailed 3-0 until Michael Brantley smacked the first of his two home runs, a two-run blast in the fourth. Jose Altuve also homered and Houston's bullpen was solid after starter Zack Greinke was reached for four runs over 4 2/3 innings.
The LA HR Derby continues!— MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2020
Brantley with his 2nd on the day. #ALDS pic.twitter.com/m8n0rDZmMF
.@TeamCJCorrea puts the Astros on top. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EyeO2wNL8h— MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2020
ALDS BACKGROUND AND SCHEDULE
Due to the pandemic, this series is being played at one site: Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. And given the circumstances, each game of the series is being played in consecutive days with no breaks that would typically be used for travel.
In the regular season, Oakland claimed victory in seven of the 10 games played against Houston.
Houston moves on to the AL Championship Series to face the winner of the Yankees-Rays series at San Diego's Petco Park. The ALCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 11.
ASTROS IN THE 2020 POSTSEASON
