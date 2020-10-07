Zack Greinke could get more rest for ailing arm if Astros sweep today

ALDS BACKGROUND AND SCHEDULE

Game 1 : Astros 10, Athletics 5

: Astros 10, Athletics 5 Game 2: Astros 5, Athletics 2

Astros 5, Athletics 2 Game 3: Today, 2:35 p.m.

Today, 2:35 p.m. Game 4 : Thursday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

: Thursday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary) Game 5: Friday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

There has been no better time during this pandemic-impacted season for the Houston Astros to be this red hot than their current postseason run.The Astros have won four straight games in the playoffs, and with a potential fifth consecutive victory today, they could find themselves back in the AL Championship Series, a round of the postseason that they've played in each of the last three years. All of the wins so far have been away from Minute Maid Park, where the Astros won't be able to host a playoff game at all in 2020.Houston has not won more than two consecutive road games during the regular season.Amid the red hot batting from the team, particularly from stars Carlos Correa and George Springer, the Astros have sent solid pitching to the mound.Framber Valdez is already 2-0 in the postseason, including a relief appearance, giving up only two runs that came in his ALDS Game 2 start.Today, the Astros will start Jose Urquidy, who last pitched in Houston's Wild Card clincher in Minnesota.Urquidy got the nod in the midst of concern over current ace Zack Greinke's pitching arm. Manager Dusty Baker held off on starting Greinke who was dealing with "some soreness in his arm."While Baker hopes a sweep of the series would give the former Cy Young Award winner rest before the ALCS, Greinke could be made available if the ALDS is extended.Greinke has not pitched since starting their playoff opener on Sept. 29.Due to the pandemic, this series is being played at one site: Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. And given the circumstances, each game of the series is being played in consecutive days with no breaks that would typically be used for travel.In the regular season, Oakland claimed victory in seven of the 10 games played against Houston.The winner of this series moves on to the AL Championship Series to face the winner of the Yankees-Rays series at San Diego's Petco Park. The ALCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 11.