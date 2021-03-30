attack

New York Asian attack: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police want to identify the man who punched and kicked an Asian woman on her way to church Monday in New York City.

The incident was reported in front of 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown, Manhattan just before noon.

Authorities say the 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked until she fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.

The suspect continued to kick the victim in the head multiple times before he ran away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg after suffering several blows to the head.

She is said to be stable.

The Asian Hate Crime Task force said the security guard captured on video failed to render aid.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The NYPD hadn't even released the video of this latest attack before elected officials convened in Queens on Monday to decry the explosion of violence toward Asian Americans. Though, many point out, the hatred has always been here.

"Asian Americans for too long in this country have been shamefully scapegoated because of ignorant fear," New York Rep. Grace Meng said. "That is the history of this country."

RELATED: 'Stop Asian Hate,' Chicago Chinatown march, rally joins groups across the country in National Day of Action

The history has pervaded from the city's most diverse borough to suburban Bergen County, where locals lit candles Monday night.

"I think things are coming to light more, but I still feel like the same things I faced as a kid growing up are the things they face as well," parent Abraham Choi said. "But at this time, I think there's a little more light."

ALSO READ | New Jersey superintendent accused of dismissing BLM, anti-Asian hate as political issues
Students at Northern Highlands Regional High Schools say superintendent Dr. Scot Beckerman dismissed Black Lives Matter and anti-Asian bias movements.

