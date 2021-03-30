New York Asian attack: Woman, 65, punched, kicked on way to church in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10457684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the man caught on camera attacking an Asian woman on her way to church in Midtown on Monday.

This is a heinous attack on a 65 year old Asian lady that occurred this morning in front of 360 west 43rd street. The cold hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police want to identify the man who punched and kicked an Asian woman on her way to church Monday in New York City.The incident was reported in front of 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown, Manhattan just before noon.Authorities say the 65-year-old victim was punched and kicked until she fell to the ground as the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.The suspect continued to kick the victim in the head multiple times before he ran away.The victim was taken to the hospital with swelling to the face and pain in the left leg after suffering several blows to the head.She is said to be stable.The Asian Hate Crime Task force said the security guard captured on video failed to render aid.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The NYPD hadn't even released the video of this latest attack before elected officials convened in Queens on Monday to decry the explosion of violence toward Asian Americans. Though, many point out, the hatred has always been here."Asian Americans for too long in this country have been shamefully scapegoated because of ignorant fear," New York Rep. Grace Meng said. "That is the history of this country."The history has pervaded from the city's most diverse borough to suburban Bergen County, where locals lit candles Monday night."I think things are coming to light more, but I still feel like the same things I faced as a kid growing up are the things they face as well," parent Abraham Choi said. "But at this time, I think there's a little more light."