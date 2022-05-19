covid-19

President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, tests positive for COVID, skips Latin America trip

Jill Biden taking 6-day trip; daughter tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
EMBED <>More Videos

Bidens' daughter tests positive for COVID, skips Latin America trip

WASHINGTON -- Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, has COVID-19 and is no longer accompanying her mother on a trip through Latin America, the White House said Wednesday.

She is not considered a close contact to either of her parents, said Michael LaRosa, the first lady's spokesperson. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it had been "several days" since the president and first lady last saw their daughter.

Ashley Biden's positive test result was announced just before Jill Biden's flight Wednesday to Ecuador, the first stop on her six-day Latin America trip. The first lady also planned to visit Panama and Costa Rica before returning to Washington next week.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases among Washington power brokers put new focus on White House's protocols for Biden

It's the second time that the coronavirus has caused Ashley Biden, 40, to miss out on traveling abroad with her mother.

Earlier in May, she was bumped from the first lady's trip to Eastern Europe to visit with Ukrainian refugees after learning that she had been a close contact of someone who later tested positive for COVID-19. Ashley Biden had tested negative after that exposure, LaRosa said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines "close contact" with an infected person as spending 15 minutes or more with them over a 24-hour period. The CDC says people with "close contact" do not need to quarantine if they are up to date on their vaccines but should wear well-fitting masks around other people for 10 days after the contact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.jill bidencoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Survey shows crime, economy are top concerns for Houstonians
Doctors warn of new sub omicron variant wave BA 2.12
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19
TOP STORIES
HPD officers fatally shoot man after chase and crash in NE Houston
Preacher reaches out to suspect who stole from his church twice
Carjacking suspect threw 3-year-old out of truck, mother says
Here's why we're increasing rain chances and rainfall amounts
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Lina Hidalgo suggests DA could have her 'indicted' as political ploy
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
Show More
Expert weighs in on when you can buy a car amid chip shortage
Fifth Ward residents upset over Union Pacific campaign donations
Santa Fe librarian still trying to make sense of high school shooting
Police have no leads on skeletal remains found nearly 6 months ago
Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day
More TOP STORIES News