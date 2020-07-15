race in america

North Carolina city backs reparations in the form of community investment

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Officials in the North Carolina city of Asheville have apologized for its historic role in slavery and discrimination and voted to provide reparations.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a unanimous vote was taken by the City Council on Tuesday.

The resolution on reparations does not require direct payments but will mandate investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.

"Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today," said Councilman Keith Young, one of two Black council members and the measure's chief proponent.

"It is simply not enough to remove statutes. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature," Young said.

Priorities could include efforts to increase minority home ownership, access to affordable housing and minority business ownership. The resolution also mentions strategies to close the gaps in health care, education and pay.

The resolution calls for the creation of a Community Reparations Commission to recommend programs and resources to be used.

EMBED More News Videos

An ABC News investigation in partnership with ABC Owned Television Stations revealed that in 800 jurisdictions, black people were arrested at a rate five times higher than white people in 2018.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyashevillemiss north carolinau.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story
ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
Experts talk psychology behind videos of people's bad behavior
SF tech CEO reportedly resigns after video captures racist rant in CA restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest
10-year-old shot while playing video games, deputies say
HISD to release reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year today
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Here's when you have a chance of getting a cooling shower
Show More
Watch this officer save a 3-week-old who stopped breathing
TEXAS PRIMARY election results
Study: Vaping could put you at greater risk for COVID-19 complications
Driver's license holds lifted in Harris County
Fall sports will be much different this fall with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News