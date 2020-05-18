Coronavirus

Former Astros manager Art Howe released from hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Art Howe, who once played for and managed the Houston Astros, has been released from the hospital after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19, ABC13 Sports confirmed Sunday.

On Thursday, the 73-year-old was said to be doing pretty well, but was hospitalized nonetheless, according to sources.

Howe began his managerial career in 1989 as the Astros manager, remaining in the role for four seasons.

Before that, he spent a sizable part of his 11-year career in Houston, from 1976 to 1982.

Howe is arguably best known as the manager of the Oakland Athletics when the club in 2002 tied an American League record at that time of 20 consecutive victories.

Howe was portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the movie "Moneyball."

