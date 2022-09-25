1 killed at motel fire that firefighters say was intentionally set in northwest Harris County

Fire marshals say a sprinkler system saved multiple other lives, containing flames to just one room at a motel that was intentionally set on fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An evacuation is underway after a man was killed in an intentional fire at a motel in northwest Harris County on Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

HCFMO Capt. James Singleton said crews responded to a fire in the 13300 block of West FM 1960 just after 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found a man suffering from smoke inhalation as fire consumed a single room at the Quality Inn and Suites.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, it's not clear if he set the fire, or if someone else did and left, but investigators have concluded this wasn't an accident.

Remarkably, the fire was contained in a single room.

Investigators say the motel code requires a certain type of barrier between the walls, but that's not all that saved this motel from further damage.

Once the fire was set, the room's sprinkler system jumped into action.

"Sprinklers respond to heat- quickly extinguish it from there," Singleton said.

HCFMO said the man had smoke inhalation, but the full extent of why he died is unknown.

No further injuries were reported.

