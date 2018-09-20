EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4287849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A look back at joggers that have been killed

A suspect has been arrested in the nation's capital after a woman was stabbed to death while jogging in a trendy neighborhood just a few miles from the White House, ABC News confirms.Wendy Karina Martinez, 35, stumbled into a Chinese restaurant in Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle on Tuesday night, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, police said. Martinez tried to alert customers to her attacker, but the suspect had already fled the scene, witnesses said.D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham tells news outlets the stabbing of Martinez was likely random, but an investigation is ongoing.Newsham says bystanders called 911 and Martinez was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries."They tried to provide medical assistance to her. Unfortunately, she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead," Newsham said Wednesday. "It is more likely a random act than anything else, but we're going to look at all possibilities."FiscalNote, Inc. tweeted Wednesday that Martinez was the technology company's chief of staff."The entire FiscalNote family is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that Wendy Martinez, our Chief of Staff, was killed last night," the company wrote. "Wendy was an invaluable member of our team and a vibrant member of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Wendy's family and friends."Martinez's family released a statement Wednesday asking for privacy to mourn Martinez. She and her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie, were engaged last week.."We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy," her mother, Cora Martinez, wrote in a statement. "Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional. Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve the passing of her beautiful soul and inform her friends and family of this terrible news. We also want to encourage the community to please contact the police with any information that may lead to finding justice for Wendy. The hotline number to call is 202-727-9099. Simply put, Wendy was fearfully and wonderfully made! Now we know she has found the one whom her soul loved."The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance footage of a suspect that showed a man wearing a long-sleeved mustard-colored shirt, flip flops and white socks.A manhunt was underway for a suspect. The police offered up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.The suspect is due in court on Thursday. Authorities also plan to release more information about the arrest Thursday morning.