Man armed with AR-15 that killed 2 in rush hour traffic on Thursday arrested Saturday

HPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 5:55 pm at IH10 East Freeway at Federal Road where 2 people have been shot and are deceased. The freeway will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. A PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5454154" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD said a motive is unclear in the shooting, and they do not have a good description of the shooter or his vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The gunman who shot and killed two people on Thursday on the East Fwy was arrested Saturday night.ATF said they assisted HPD with the arrest.Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators said the shooter and another person inside his sedan struck another vehicle, causing it to spin out. Both suspects got out. One of them got people's attention."A Hispanic male, tan shirt, holding a really big gun, shooting at another car," reported a police dispatcher."One of the witnesses saw the weapon," HPD Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said. "He's familiar with guns and he believes it was an AR-15."Police say as the victims' car rolled towards the gunman, he fired multiple rounds. Both men inside were killed.According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in their car."Road rage? An accident? Narcotics? We don't know yet," Dobbins told reporters.The suspects took off, leaving behind a crime scene on the freeway."This is a scary event to happen at 6 o'clock at night on a busy freeway," Dobbins said.Another driver, who carries a pistol in his vehicle for personal protection, feared for his life, police say, and fired at the shooter. They do not know if he was hit.The victims have not been identified.