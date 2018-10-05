Arrest in death of Rice athlete Blaine Padgett shocks his former coach

EMBED </>More Videos

Padgett's former coach reacts to arrest of a former player in Blain's death.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The arrest of former Rice University player Stuart Mouchantaf in the death of Blain Padgett has shocked many at Rice, including a former coach who knew both young men.

Shock and sadness are how former coach David Bailiff described the moment he learned Mouchantaf was charged with selling the drugs that took Padgett's life.

"He was just a stand-up guy when he was at Rice with us. You saw him stand up for what was right. It makes it more heartbreaking when you find out that it was him." said Bailiff.

Stuart's cousin, Sam Mouchantaf, said he's stunned at the accusations.

"Stuart? No, he was a football player. No, no, not him," Sam said.

Bailiff says if it's possible anything positive can come from this, he hopes parents will tell their children that taking unprescribed pills is not worth the risk.

"Parents, talk to your kids tonight. Hold them close. Educate them. Let them know how much you love them, cause you need to have this discussion now, not when it's too late," Bailiff said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fentanylfootball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby Oct. 5
Good Samaritan loses leg while helping stranded motorist
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison over taxes
Company selling custom baby items scams more than 100 people
Show More
Fake pediatrician has preyed on children for years: Police
Which Mattress Firm locations are closing in Houston?
Man accused of shooting 7 police officers charged with murder
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
Chicago officer guilty of 2nd-degree murder in teen's shooting
More News