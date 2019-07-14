crime

Man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from market arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A Dixon man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from a Vacaville grocery store has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Robert Karr was caught on surveillance video walking into the Nugget Markets store late last month.

They say Karr took 14 bottles and walked out the door without paying.

Investigators sent out surveillance photos to other police agencies to help identify the suspect.

A detective with the Elk Grove Police department recognized Karr because he had arrested him three hours before the champagne theft for stealing paint from a hobby store.

They compared the photos from both incidents and investigators say they were an exact match.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vacavilletheftcrimesupermarketalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Buzbee's reward up to $10k after campaign signs vandalized
20 Tony Buzbee campaign signs vandalized with swastikas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News