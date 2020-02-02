Man arrested after faking his death to avoid child rape charges

BILOXI-GULFPORT, Mississippi -- US marshals say they have found a fugitive, less than 24 hours after he was added to the 15 Most Wanted list.

43-year-old Jacob Scott is accused of faking his own death in 2018 to avoid child rape charges.

Hours after Scott was added to the most wanted list on Wednesday, a tipster said Scott was hiding out at an RV park in Oklahoma.

"He initially would not provide any information to the US marshal service," said inspector Jeremy Stilwell. "So what we did was, we verified his tattoos and after a few minutes he admitted he was Jacob Blair Scott from Mississippi."

Scott is charged with sexual battery and exploitation of a child.

In July 2018, Scott was out on bond, but failed to show up for a court hearing.

Investigators later found his abandoned dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama.

Authorities say he withdrew $45,000 before his disappearance.

Scott is now being held at the Pittsburg county jail in Oklahoma awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland

Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomarapefugitive arrestsuicideinvestigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News