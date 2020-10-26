arnold schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery

LOS ANGELES -- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old "Terminator" actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.



"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery," he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

"I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarnold schwarzeneggersurgeryu.s. & worldpoliticsotrc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER
WATCH: Schwarzenegger goes undercover as car salesman
Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old from her home
J.J. Watt's nuptials could become Houston's 'royal wedding'
Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old being evicted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zeta expected to become Cat 1 hurricane today
Search underway for 2 suspects in Missouri City shooting
Man claims HPD shot at him before he opened fire, killing sergeant
Pedestrian thrown 100 feet in air before dying in hit-and-run
El Paso COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 300%
Everything we know about Kamala Harris' visit to Texas
7th grader threatened with arrest for missing Zoom classes
Show More
Montgomery Co. plane crash killed beloved pilot, friend says
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
83-year-old Houston woman with dementia reported missing
19-year-old arrested for sex trafficking in W Houston
Warm Monday but cooler air is on the way
More TOP STORIES News