US Army warns of mass shooting threats online linked to new 'Joker' movie

The U.S. military is warning of safety concerns surrounding the new Warner Bros. movie, 'Joker.'

U.S. Army officials in Oklahoma said they've been alerted to online chatter about a possible mass shooting at a theater during next week's release of the psychological thriller 'Joker,' which stars Joaquin Phoenix. But officials stressed that there's no specific plot or location.

Twelve people were killed during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012.

'Joker' is scheduled for release on October 4.
