Equusearch looking for 36-year-old missing army vet in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- Texas Equusearch are searching for a 36-year-old man who went missing in League City Monday.Aaron Balaban walked away from is parents home at around 10:30 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since.He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark green light weight puff jacket and tennis shoes."He just walked out of the door and didn't say anything," David White with Equusearch said. "He took his phone and his billfold."Balaban is a U.S. Army veteran who served a year in Iraq. White said it is possible he suffers from PTSD."It's time for us to go find him and help him," White said. "Whatever he's dealing with, get him some help."A team of more than 25 equusearch volunteers spread out in the area he was last seen to search for him Saturday.If you have seen Aaron Balaban or if you know of his current whereabouts you are asked to call the League City Police department at or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.