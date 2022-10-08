'He was a human being': Family of unhoused vet struck by vehicle asking for help to identify suspect

"Somebody has to know." A homeless Army veteran's family explains the hard times that their loved one encountered before his life ended in a very brutal way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Army veteran was killed as he walked across Westheimer Road, and his family is asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.

On Friday, Sept. 16, Houston police officers were called to the 8800 block of Westheimer Road at about 5:15 a.m. Officers determined that the veteran, identified as Jerry Young, was attempting to cross the street with his walker before he was hit.

Young is said to have been struck by a vehicle and was dragged for more than a mile.

The driver never stopped to render aid, investigators said.

"To drag him for a mile and a half, I need to know why. Why did they do that? Why did they leave him in body parts? He was a human being who had people who cared for him," Jerilynn Johns, Young's ex-wife, said.

Johns says Young was an Army veteran who was deployed to Germany and served in the 1970s.

They shared two children; he had a brother, sister, and extended family who loved him dearly.

Young did struggle with substance abuse and a mental disorder, but he showed his love for his children the only way he knew, Johns said.

"He thought he was doing good by staying away."

Young's ex-wife also said he refused shelter and help from his family, becoming homeless. Johns says she believes it was because of a lack of services to help veterans.

But his family is looking and fighting for justice for the man who served his country.

"Somebody out there has to know because somebody came home with a car that day that was severely damaged, or they didn't bring the car home, and their story isn't adding up."

"Please be careful when you see pedestrians. They have the right of way," Johns said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading up to the charging and or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online.

