Army National Guardsman killed while riding skateboard to work in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of Quintin Ware is begging for justice after the person who hit her son just drove away.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The mother of a man who rode his skateboard nine miles to and from work is pleading for help to find the hit and run driver who killed him.

Quintin Ware, 28, was killed Friday morning in the 5600 block of the North Freeway service road.

Ware, an Army National Guardsman, was skateboarding on the sidewalk when Houston police say a car "failed to maintain a single lane" and hit him.

Ware died at the scene. The driver took off. Police have no vehicle description.

"You know their conscience is going to bother them," Ware's mother, Dana Williams, told Eyewitness News. "You can do it but you're not going to get away with it. You're eventually going to get caught."

Williams says Ware worked at the Wal-Mart on Crosstimbers at the North Freeway. He lived in the Greenspoint area and didn't have a car.

His mother says he rode his skateboard to and from work, which is approximately nine miles.

"He didn't rely on anyone. He did it on his own," Williams added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedskateboardingtexas newsarmynational guardpedestrian killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Night of violence ends in man's death outside Willowbrook Mall
Sex robot shop owner disputes human trafficking claim
Dickinson residents go to war with town's potholes
Man accused of shooting and killing puppy from his balcony
Teen Astros fan with cancer passes away after seeing her team
Applebee's unveils $1 Zombie Cocktail in time for Halloween
Top Astros earn high honors from Houston's baseball writers
Dogs get depressed when owners overuse smartphones
Show More
BIG KITTY ALERT: Bobcat caught stalking prey in Ft. Bend Co.
Taco Bell spices things up with 'Diablo' flavored chips
Body of missing Navy reservist found in Richmond
Girl proudly sings national anthem in stands at Astros game
Dozens of cows unleashed on highway after major crash
More News