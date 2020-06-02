Suspects on the run after attempted armored truck robbery in Kingwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe as many as four people tried to rob an armored truck in the Kingwood area.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Kingwood Drive around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, three to four armed suspects with masks and hoodies stopped the armored truck. it wasn't immediately known if they got away with any money.

Police said the suspects drove off in a white minivan, which was later found abandoned.

Police were still at the scene by 9 a.m. to investigate the attempted heist.

