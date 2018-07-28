HPD Homicide and Robbery Detectives are responding to an attempted robbery and shooting incident at the 6800 block of Monroe. One male reported DOA. #HOUNews



A man is dead after an attempted robbery in southeast Houston Saturday morning.Police responded to the attempted robbery around 11:00 a.m. in the 6800 block of Monroe.The Houston Police Department says a male suspect entered the store posing as a customer.An armored truck pulled into the parking lot, and the driver entered the PLS Check Casher store with a money bag.The suspect got into an altercation with the armored driver, and tried to grab the money bag.The armored truck driver pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.