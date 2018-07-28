HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man is dead after an attempted robbery in southeast Houston Saturday morning.
Police responded to the attempted robbery around 11:00 a.m. in the 6800 block of Monroe.
The Houston Police Department says a male suspect entered the store posing as a customer.
An armored truck pulled into the parking lot, and the driver entered the PLS Check Casher store with a money bag.
The suspect got into an altercation with the armored driver, and tried to grab the money bag.
The armored truck driver pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.
