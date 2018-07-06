Gunmen who robbed an armored truck in Houston on Friday morning pushed a female security guard to the ground during their crime.The violent heist occurred in front of Pancho's Meat Market off Griggs Road near Telephone Road around 10:15 a.m. The heist took less than 40 seconds.Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video showing the entire incident. The footage showed a white utility truck circling the area about an hour early.Video shows the woman exiting the store with a bag of cash. As she exits, the truck slams into the rear passenger side of the GardaWorld vehicle. Masked men with long guns then jump out of the truck.The thieves made off with thousands of dollars from a check cashing establishment inside the meat market.We're told the security guard was armed with a weapon. No shots were exchanged and she wasn't injured in robbery."We can confirm that one of our employees was involved in an incident. We are thankful that no one was harmed in the process and we are cooperating fully with the authorities."HPD's robbery division is now investigating the crime. If you have any information which could help, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.You can also submit an anonymous tip online at