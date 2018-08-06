ROBBERY

'Don't scream': Woman shares chilling encounter with armed robbers while jogging in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman recalls chilling moment she was robbed while jogging

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Marie Wehrung still loves her Maplewood neighborhood, but she's changing up her running habits after being robbed by two suspects on August 3.

"I think there are things I can do to step up my vigilance. I'm careful about watching, I don't ever run with headphones, or anything," Wehrung said.

Last Thursday, the 55-year-old woman was approached by two young men while jogging near the intersection of Kuldell and Pontiac Drive in southwest Houston.

"When they made a u-turn I crossed on the opposite side of the street and ran on the sidewalk, and then they stopped and asked for directions to Hillcroft," Wehrung said.

Shes says the young men did not drive away, instead, they followed her. A few blocks later, the two men jumped out of a white Pontiac and mugged her.

"Before I knew it he came up to me, put his arm this way and said, 'I got a gun. Don't yell, don't scream.' I immediately fumbled for my phone to try to get the emergency call, and he tightens his grip. He tried to cover my mouth," Wehrung said.

One suspect pressed a gun to her back while the other searched her and took her phone.

Now, Wehrung says she plans on running later in the morning, when the sun is out and more neighbors are around.

"I'll definitely have some pepper spray, and have that handy," Wehrung said.

She described the two suspects as young, thin, African American males in a white four-door sedan.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyjoggingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROBBERY
Burglars armed with chainsaw target cellphone store
Deputies looking for armed teen who held up lemonade stand
Robbery investigated at rapper French Montana's home
Attempted heist thwarted by officer at Memorial City Mall
More robbery
Top Stories
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena
Alvin family finds note sent to Mommy in heaven
Dad poses as teen girl online to weed out child predators
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for forcing teens to have sex at park
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
6 Houston-area companies named best places women to work
Show More
Man jumps out of restaurant freezer, attacks employees
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
Cashier helps woman with cerebral palsy rejected by salon
ODD RESCUE: Dish soap helps free girl trapped in rock crack
Teen turns himself in after seeing that he was 'missing'
More News