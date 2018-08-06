Marie Wehrung still loves her Maplewood neighborhood, but she's changing up her running habits after being robbed by two suspects on August 3."I think there are things I can do to step up my vigilance. I'm careful about watching, I don't ever run with headphones, or anything," Wehrung said.Last Thursday, the 55-year-old woman was approached by two young men while jogging near the intersection of Kuldell and Pontiac Drive in southwest Houston."When they made a u-turn I crossed on the opposite side of the street and ran on the sidewalk, and then they stopped and asked for directions to Hillcroft," Wehrung said.Shes says the young men did not drive away, instead, they followed her. A few blocks later, the two men jumped out of a white Pontiac and mugged her."Before I knew it he came up to me, put his arm this way and said, 'I got a gun. Don't yell, don't scream.' I immediately fumbled for my phone to try to get the emergency call, and he tightens his grip. He tried to cover my mouth," Wehrung said.One suspect pressed a gun to her back while the other searched her and took her phone.Now, Wehrung says she plans on running later in the morning, when the sun is out and more neighbors are around."I'll definitely have some pepper spray, and have that handy," Wehrung said.She described the two suspects as young, thin, African American males in a white four-door sedan.Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.