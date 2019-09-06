Armed suspect shot by officers in east Harris Co.: police

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bystanders were recording as two Houston police officers opened fire on a suspect, shooting him in east Harris County.

"They just shot this man right there," a witness said.

The recordings began as several gunshots rang out just before 4 on Thursday afternoon.

"(It was) 10 shots," said the person in the video.

Two HPD officers who were working the area attempted to pull over a driver.

Investigators say a 28-year-old Hispanic man got out of the back seat and pointed a gun at the HPD officers. The officers fired back, fearing for their lives, according to police.

"People think police are robots," said one HPD officer. "We are human, they are hurting no one, showed up today to get into a shooting."

Inside the vehicle were two women and a young child.

The father's child, Jason Martinez, was actually across the street at the Guy Code Barber Shop on Uvalde Road when he got a call that his daughter had been involved in an incident nearby.

"My daughter is only 4," Martinez said. "They didn't want to let me go over there and get her."

All Martinez could do was stand back and watch everything unfold.

"I don't know what she was doing over there with that man or what her mom was doing," he said. "It's scary, I don't approve this."

The suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is listed in critical condition. As for the two officers involved, they are now on administrative duty pending the investigation.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Marine given high bond in 'troubling' weapons case
Mom's boyfriend to be charged in death of girl hidden in closet
Dozens rescued during undercover human trafficking bust
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
Gov. Abbott issues 8 executive orders in wake of Texas shootings
Man killed after stabbing woman and setting fire to home
Texas high speed bullet train takes major leap forward
Show More
'Like zombies': Hurricane Dorian victims face heartbreak and loss
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
TV Meteorologist charged with possessing child porn: Police
Bear caught taking a nap in restaurant bathroom
Grandmother of child found decaying in closet speaks
More TOP STORIES News