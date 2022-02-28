HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help identifying the suspects wanted in an aggravated robbery home invasion last month.
HPD released surveillance video of the incident on Monday, which happened around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 7900 block of Sarita Street.
According to the victims, two men forced their way into their apartment and tied up their hands using handcuffs and zip ties.
The men then reportedly assaulted the victims by striking them in the face numerous times and using a taser.
Video shows one of the men jumping over the fence behind the apartment before letting the second suspect inside.
Police said the two men rummaged through the apartment for about 30 minutes and took numerous items, including jewelry, a handgun and a safe.
The suspects then put the items in a black Nissan Pathfinder and fled the scene, police said.
The newly-released surveillance video shows several of the items that were stolen in the robbery fall out of an open rear window to the ground as the suspects drove away.
Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black mask, white long sleeve shirt, blue pants and white shoes.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was wearing a black mask, maroon long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Houston police searching for 2 men accused of tying up victims during armed home invasion
ARMED ROBBERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News