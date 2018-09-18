A group of underage robbers could be responsible for a disturbing string of crimes in southwest Houston.Investigators with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office say a group of young suspects have been preying on residents for the last four months. Some of the victims are elderly.In one case, a 76-year-old man out for a regular evening walk was beaten with his own walking stick by four suspects. They pointed a gun at him and demanded money before running off when they were spotted by a witness.The first two juveniles arrested by Precinct 5 investigators happened over the weekend. The suspects are just 11 and 12 years old.Another juvenile was arrested Monday. Their identities are being withheld because of their juvenile status.The investigation is ongoing and investigators say additional arrests are expected.Constable Ted Heap says investigators are looking at the possibility that this group could be responsible for 26 criminal cases dating back to May 2017.