Armed robbers get away seconds before deputy arrived

A search is underway for the armed suspects who injured a clerk during a Family Dollar robbery in north Harris County.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two armed black men entered the store off of Aldine Mail Route and Eastex Freeway around 10 p.m. Monday.According to the sheriff, two clerks were cleaning up the store when the suspects walked in and demanded money. One of the clerks was reportedly assaulted but he is expected to be okay.When the workers gave them what they wanted, the suspects got away just seconds before a deputy arrived at the scene.Although the suspects' faces were partially covered, they are believed to be in their early 20s."I've been talking for a while now about many of these suspects, in some cases, becoming younger and younger - late teens and early 20s. Somebody is going to get seriously hurt. We need to make sure they stop acting out in this way," Gonzalez said.Authorities continue to investigate and have set up a perimeter to try and locate the suspects.