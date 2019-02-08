HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police need help naming a man wanted for holding up a dry cleaning business twice in three weeks.
They say the Upscale Cleaners off Louisiana and McGowen in Midtown was targeted by a white male, likely in his 60's with a southern accent.
"He has a very large nose. If you see him on the side, it's like a very curved and pointy type nose. He has bright blue eyes, they're very like a sky blue," described the employee who was held at gunpoint during both crimes.
"The first time it was to the back of the head and then the second time it was to the top of my head," he said.
Surveillance cameras captured both robberies, the first one taking place on Christmas Eve.
"I thought he was a customer because he was holding a suit bag, and behind it, he had his gun," the employee said.
Police call the crime odd. Video of the scene shows the suspect leaving his gun on the counter while trying to stuff his pockets with cash from the register.
Cameras were rolling again when he returned just three weeks later, confronting the same employee.
"So he walked in and he was like, 'You know the drill, open the register. You know who I am, open that register.'"
And after each robbery, she says he made her hide in the back bathroom.
"He was grabbing me like this with the gun and just walks me back here."
Police say he made out with a couple hundred dollars in total and after the second crime, he nabbed a customer's pressed shirts.
"He just walks by, grabs clothes and just walks out as a customer," explained the victim.
This business and employee are fed up with the repeat robber.
"For you to come into a business, a place where somebody is working, trying to make a living with a gun? And it could have gone off. Luckily a customer didn't come in, that whole situation could have gone left."
If you recognize the suspect please call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
