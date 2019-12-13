Armed man shot by officers as he opened fire on woman: Police

By
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were wounded Thursday morning, including a man who was shooting at a woman, police said.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on South Gordon Street and Oak Park Drive.

It began as a physical disturbance between a man and a woman who were walking on the sidewalk, police said. When officers arrived, the man was actively shooting the woman.

Officers shot the man to stop him, according to a statement from Alvin Police.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard multiple shots following an argument between a man and a woman.

Video from the scene showed one person being transported by a medical helicopter.

EMBED More News Videos

Video from a viewer shows someone being loaded onto a medical helicopter as Investigators worked to find out what happened on an Alvin street on Thursday.



The man and the woman were taken to hospitals. Police said the man involved is expected to survive. The woman's condition wasn't immediately known, police said.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The man could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or attempted murder once the investigation is complete.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alvinshots firedshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom of police sergeant's suspected killer charged with hiding son
What the mother of suspect told ABC13 before his arrest
What we know about fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan
Community says farewell to fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster
Galveston to kick off construction for 3rd cruise terminal
Mattress Mack, Alex Bregman surprise pregnant mom of 8
10 former NFL players accused of health care fraud
Show More
Secret Santa pays off entire Walmart's layaway balance
Mom says Ring camera in 8-year-old daughter's room hacked
2020 Houston Sports Awards finalists and Legacy winners
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
OMG! This cake is so big you need a machete to cut it!
More TOP STORIES News