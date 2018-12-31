Armed and masked man arrested after allegedly heading to fulfill 'prophecy' at Texas church

EMBED </>More Videos

Tony Albert was stopped and arrested after allegedly being armed and masked, then heading to fulfill 'prophecy' at a Seguin church.

SEGUIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been arrested after allegedly being on his way to fulfill a 'prophecy' at an unidentified church.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Tony Albert, was spotted just before 7 a.m. allegedly carrying a handgun in the 2400 block of West Kingsbury Street.

An off-duty police officer observed Albert as an "oddly dressed" male wearing tactical-style clothing and a surgical face mask. Albert was also allegedly carrying a loaded firearm with extra ammunition.

According to court documents, Albert has a lengthy criminal history. He's been arrested at least six times in Harris County alone on various charges dating back to 2009. He was also arrested in 2017 and charged with assaulting a family member.

In a court filing, Albert wrote that he is associated with Messianic Judaism, which is a modern religious movement that combines Christianity with elements of Judaism. Additionally he stated that he is a part of the First Church of Cannabis, a religious organization that maintains marijuana is a healing plant.

Albert was arrested and transported to Guadalupe County Jail, where he was booked on a $100,000 bond for possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
churchgunsmarijuanaTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for clues after 7-year-old shot while leaving Walmart
Mom says daughter's killing near Walmart random and intentional
Score a free ride home on New Year's Eve
What the Texans should do to beat Andrew Luck and the Colts
Kid-friendly NYE celebrations to ring in 2019 before midnight
What new Texas laws are in store for 2019?
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Federal workers suing Trump White House over government shutdown
Show More
'Tipsy Tow' offers free towing on New Year's Eve
Fitzgerald's to close after 42 years with farewell NYE show
Son sues father in wrongful death of mother
Boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from gift
Today marks Ed Emmett's last day as Harris County judge
More News